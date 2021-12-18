I wanted to tell this man I was tired. I am tired of existing in a world that demands everything of Black women and gives us so little in return. I am tired of fighting. I have spent more than half my life writing about racism, trying to get this nation to see we are in a dreadful condition. And for what? Along the way, I have paid for it, too, in my humanity, and in my peace. There is the temptation to give in to anger or hatred, or to put yourself on the back burner of life.