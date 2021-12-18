Mr. Youngkin’s office said that the typical Virginian would save about $52.44 per year if the state left RGGI. But there is no free way to address climate change. Economists have counseled for decades that pricing greenhouse emissions is the best way to decarbonize, because the price signal it sends — and that Mr. Youngkin decries — encourages people and businesses to find ways to pollute less, without heavy-handed government regulation dictating precisely how the transition happens. Cap-and-trade programs such as RGGI also work better the bigger the market in which they operate, so RGGI’s multistate framework is another plus. All of this should appeal to Mr. Youngkin — and to anyone else who claims to oppose government mandates and waste.