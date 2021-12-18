“RGGI describes itself as a regional market for carbon,” Mr. Youngkin explained. “It is really a carbon tax.” That is essentially true — and it is the reason Virginia should not leave the climate pact. RGGI is a cap-and-trade program, which establishes a price on carbon dioxide pollution in the power sector throughout participating states. Because it forces polluters to pay for their emissions, the effect is similar to that of a carbon tax. Virginia joined RGGI about two years ago when the General Assembly committed the state to obtaining all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by mid-century.
Mr. Youngkin’s office said that the typical Virginian would save about $52.44 per year if the state left RGGI. But there is no free way to address climate change. Economists have counseled for decades that pricing greenhouse emissions is the best way to decarbonize, because the price signal it sends — and that Mr. Youngkin decries — encourages people and businesses to find ways to pollute less, without heavy-handed government regulation dictating precisely how the transition happens. Cap-and-trade programs such as RGGI also work better the bigger the market in which they operate, so RGGI’s multistate framework is another plus. All of this should appeal to Mr. Youngkin — and to anyone else who claims to oppose government mandates and waste.
RGGI participation also produces revenue — $227 million in its first auction earlier this year — that the state uses to fund flood preparedness and low-income energy programs. Without RGGI, the state would have to finance those initiatives by taxing Virginians in some other way.
Mr. Youngkin might be able to disrupt Virginia’s RGGI plans, but he cannot wish away climate change. He also cannot annul the law requiring Virginia’s utilities to go carbon-free by 2050. His goal should be to meet the state’s ambitious targets with minimum overall cost and disruption. That should lead Mr. Youngkin to double down on carbon pricing, not to renounce it.
Mr. Youngkin ran not as an ideologue but as a practical businessman. He will lead a state that is moderate in its politics. Leaving RGGI would suggest he is not as pragmatic as he wanted Virginians to think he was — or that the state’s voters should expect.