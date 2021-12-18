The administration’s suite of inconsistent policies was received in Central America and other countries as a green light for migration, or at least a blinking yellow one. Illegal crossings spiked, and with them, the body count mounted. Some 650 migrants died at the border in fiscal year 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, which documents the deaths. That number represents a 24 percent increase from the previous, pre-pandemic high, in 2019, and a 58 percent jump from 2016, the deadliest year during the Obama administration, when 412 border-crossers perished.