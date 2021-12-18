The Taliban is calling for the United States to release more than $9 billion in the former government’s reserves held in U.S. institutions, blaming the Biden administration’s refusal to do so for the country’s economic plight. U.S. diplomats are continuing to talk about that with the Taliban in Qatar. Also on the agenda are U.S. concerns such as cooperation against terrorism, safe passage out for our former allies and human rights, including the fact that the Taliban insists on limiting education for Afghan girls. The United States’ goals should be to ease the Afghan people’s critical near-term needs, while securing the Taliban’s long-term commitments on human rights and terrorism. With tough but wise use of its leverage, the Biden administration could achieve both.