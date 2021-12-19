Will a social spending bonanza be refloated in the new year? Count on it. Far too many promises have been made to progressive groups whose help Democrats will need to avoid an almost certain wipeout in the 2022 midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hates to lose. Yet she continues to ask moderate Democrats to vote on unpopular measures, and then the party is surprised when it gets clobbered, as it did in 2010, when the Blue Team lost 63 seats. Promising much and delivering little doesn’t make for majorities.