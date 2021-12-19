The top priority for choosing any Fed leader must be credibility. Mr. Biden has also been clear that he wants to prioritize diversity. It’s the right call. In the Fed’s 107-year history, there have only been three non-White board members, all Black men. The track record for women isn’t much better: The Fed has only had 10 female board members in its history, according to data compiled by Kaleb Nygaard of the Yale Program on Financial Stability.