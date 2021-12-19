In February 2020, after Biden had finished poorly in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, all hope of his ever becoming president seemed lost. But then South Carolina’s most powerful Democrat, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, gave Biden a rousing last-minute endorsement. Biden ended up demolishing his rivals in the state’s primary and rode that momentum — fueled by massive support from African American voters — to win the nomination and defeat President Donald Trump. In his first visit to South Carolina since that primary, he arrived not on a commercial airliner or a campaign charter but as the principal passenger on Air Force One.