Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): Passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act.
Dominion Voting Systems: Justice.
Utah voters: A senator who puts country above party.
The House select committee on Jan. 6: Prime-time hours for public hearings to educate the American people.
State bar organizations: The nerve to disbar lawyers who plotted a coup.
The mainstream media: Full-time democracy teams that cover nothing but threats to democracy and identify the GOP as the source of that threat.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.): A deadline. It’s well past the time for attention-seeking negotiations to end.
The Supreme Court: Term limits — so the justices can spend more time with their families!
Justice Stephen G.Breyer: A retirement party.
The electorate: A short documentary recapping the coup plot, the horror of Jan. 6. and the GOP’s refusal to accept election results.
Democratic primary voters: The wisdom to choose electable Senate and House nominees.
President Biden: A timer. If his speeches stay under 10 minutes, he can deliver a punchy two-part message: “Democrats are fighting for the middle class; the GOP has gone off the deep end.”
Vice President Harris: A task that is possible (unlike fixing the root causes of migration).
The White House communications team: Questions from the media about policy, not process.
Congressional oversight committees: A new social media regulatory structure that provides transparency, tracks the consequences of radicalizing algorithms and reports on whether companies follow their own use of service rules.
Facebook: A new business model that does not monetize anger, polarization and disinformation.
The District of Columbia: Statehood.
Doctors and nurses: Patients who are vaccinated.
The Senate: A reformed filibuster that will make the body functional.
The Treasury: A debt ceiling that automatically increases to prevent repeated crises.
The State Department: Success with its diversity initiative.
Teachers, parents and students: Reasonable gun laws that provide them with a sense of security.
“Dreamers”: Peace of mind that they won’t be expelled from the only home they know.
Texans: Congressional districts that are not gerrymandered to dilute Latino voting power.
Ukraine: Reliable allies and enough weapons to thwart a further Russian invasion.
Voting officials: Protection from threats, violence and removal for partisan reasons.
Time magazine: A do-over on the Person of the Year.
CNN: A news chief who can restore journalistic standards. (Disclaimer: I’m an MSNBC contributor.)
MSNBC: An 11 p.m. host as suave and insightful as Brian Williams.
Horses: An end to horse racing.
Red-state residents: Governors who care about human life after birth.
Wisconsin: An end to taxpayer-funded gambits to delegitimize elections.
Steven Spielberg: More awards.
Moviegoers: More musicals.
Cubans, Russians, Chinese, North Koreans: Freedom.
Victims of opioid addiction: Accountability for the Sacklers.
Poor children: As much consideration as rich homeowners.
Older Americans: The same optimism as Generation Z.