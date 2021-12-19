There are just a few shopping days left before Christmas. If you are struggling to find the perfect gift for your favorites (or least favorites) in the political world, here are some suggestions:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): A new political party (since her current one is unsalvageable).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): Just a modicum of courage.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): Passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

Dominion Voting Systems: Justice.

Utah voters: A senator who puts country above party.

The House select committee on Jan. 6: Prime-time hours for public hearings to educate the American people.

State bar organizations: The nerve to disbar lawyers who plotted a coup.

The mainstream media: Full-time democracy teams that cover nothing but threats to democracy and identify the GOP as the source of that threat.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.): A deadline. It’s well past the time for attention-seeking negotiations to end.

The Supreme Court: Term limits — so the justices can spend more time with their families!

Justice Stephen G.Breyer: A retirement party.

The electorate: A short documentary recapping the coup plot, the horror of Jan. 6. and the GOP’s refusal to accept election results.

Democratic primary voters: The wisdom to choose electable Senate and House nominees.

President Biden: A timer. If his speeches stay under 10 minutes, he can deliver a punchy two-part message: “Democrats are fighting for the middle class; the GOP has gone off the deep end.

Vice President Harris: A task that is possible (unlike fixing the root causes of migration).

The White House communications team: Questions from the media about policy, not process.

Congressional oversight committees: A new social media regulatory structure that provides transparency, tracks the consequences of radicalizing algorithms and reports on whether companies follow their own use of service rules.

Facebook: A new business model that does not monetize anger, polarization and disinformation.

The District of Columbia: Statehood.

Doctors and nurses: Patients who are vaccinated.

The Senate: A reformed filibuster that will make the body functional.

The Treasury: A debt ceiling that automatically increases to prevent repeated crises.

The State Department: Success with its diversity initiative.

Teachers, parents and students: Reasonable gun laws that provide them with a sense of security.

“Dreamers”: Peace of mind that they won’t be expelled from the only home they know.

Texans: Congressional districts that are not gerrymandered to dilute Latino voting power.

Ukraine: Reliable allies and enough weapons to thwart a further Russian invasion.

Voting officials: Protection from threats, violence and removal for partisan reasons.

Time magazine: A do-over on the Person of the Year.

CNN: A news chief who can restore journalistic standards. (Disclaimer: I’m an MSNBC contributor.)

MSNBC: An 11 p.m. host as suave and insightful as Brian Williams.

Horses: An end to horse racing.

Red-state residents: Governors who care about human life after birth.

Wisconsin: An end to taxpayer-funded gambits to delegitimize elections.

Steven Spielberg: More awards.

Moviegoers: More musicals.

Cubans, Russians, Chinese, North Koreans: Freedom.

Victims of opioid addiction: Accountability for the Sacklers.

Poor children: As much consideration as rich homeowners.

Older Americans: The same optimism as Generation Z.