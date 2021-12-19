Perhaps the votes were never there for a mammoth infrastructure/health-care/climate/child-care bill. Perhaps a 50-50 Senate was always too narrow a margin to overcome. But from the moment Biden introduced his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan in the spring, it was clear his economic agenda’s best chance for survival was to keep everything in one bill. Either that package would get the votes it needed, or the White House could pivot quickly to something less ambitious but passable, instead of wasting months on useless cajoling. Now, because Democrats played soft yet again, a tough midterm year gets even tougher, and millions of Americans won’t get the help they need.