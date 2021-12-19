Let’s be clear: Manchin’s excuses for opposing this bill — which would expand child-care and Medicare benefits, fight climate change and provide other supports for low-income Americans — are nonsense. “If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” he told “Fox News Sunday.” But polls have shown that West Virginians on balance support the BBB, and it would likely help West Virginia more than most states. The idea that Manchin, who’s won statewide election six times, can’t “explain” a popular, useful bill to his constituents is laughable.
The rest of Manchin’s rationalizations aren’t any better. “The inflation that I was concerned about — it’s not transitory, it’s real. It’s harming every West Virginian,” he told Fox News’s Bret Baier. But numerous economists have said the BBB won’t affect inflation. As White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted in an acid statement, the Penn Wharton Budget Model, which Manchin is fond of citing, “issued a report less than 48 hours ago that noted the Build Back Better Act will have virtually no impact on inflation in the short term, and, in the long run, the policies it includes will ease inflationary pressures.” Notably, Manchin did not cite any expert to rebut that view in either his Fox appearance or the statement announcing his stance.
Manchin also invoked the national debt (which wasn’t a concern for his bipartisan infrastructure deal), accused the bill’s supporters of hiding the true cost (not true) and suggested focusing on the omicron coronavirus variant instead (which is only in play because Manchin delayed this bill for months). Lastly, Manchin predicted that the bill’s climate provisions would have “catastrophic consequences.” Left unmentioned, as usual, is that those provisions would be a massive blow to his family coal business — which paid him nearly $500,000 last year alone.
Manchin certainly bears much of the responsibility for this debacle, but not all. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) spent much of the year confusing everyone about what she would and wouldn’t support. (Sinema and her staff insisted the White House knew her priorities; somehow they were leak-happy Washington’s best-kept secrets.) House holdouts such as Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) delayed the bill to reinstate the state and local tax deductions for wealthy constituents. And other objectors such as Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) watered down the bill’s attempt to lower prescription drug prices, originally one of its most popular provisions.
Finally, a hefty chunk of the blame must be placed at the feet of the president and congressional leadership. They chose to split the infrastructure and social spending measures into separate bills. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) chose to let other Democrats waste weeks on a spending package in the $3 trillion range, when he and Manchin had signed a letter over the summer saying Manchin wouldn’t go over $1.5 trillion. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the White House chose to ditch the two-track strategy and fatally weaken the BBB’s chances.
No political party operates at perfect efficiency. But there’s a frustratingly common theme to Democratic failures and even some of the party’s muted successes: a refusal to play hardball.
President Biden & Co. could have kept infrastructure and social spending in one bill, but they wrongly believed the aura of bipartisanship and “good faith” would better persuade conservative Democrats such as Manchin. Similarly, under President Barack Obama, Democrats trimmed the desperately needed stimulus in fruitless pursuit of Republican votes, wasted months trying to find Republican backing for the Affordable Care Act and failed to fill numerous judgeships because they waited too long to weaken the Senate filibuster.
On the other side, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) refusal to consider Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court was brazenly hypocritical and partisan. Not everyone in his caucus supported it. But McConnell ignored the calls for comity, and now the Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority.
Perhaps the votes were never there for a mammoth infrastructure/health-care/climate/child-care bill. Perhaps a 50-50 Senate was always too narrow a margin to overcome. But from the moment Biden introduced his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan in the spring, it was clear his economic agenda’s best chance for survival was to keep everything in one bill. Either that package would get the votes it needed, or the White House could pivot quickly to something less ambitious but passable, instead of wasting months on useless cajoling. Now, because Democrats played soft yet again, a tough midterm year gets even tougher, and millions of Americans won’t get the help they need.