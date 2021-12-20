Third-graders at Watkins Elementary School in the Capitol Hill section of Southeast were in a library class on Friday, The Post’s Nicole Asbury reported, when the alleged events occurred. According to an email sent to parents by the school principal, students were given specific assignments. Among the simulations: digging mass graves, shooting victims, riding on death trains, dying in gas chambers. One child was cast as Adolf Hitler and told to pretend to commit suicide, as Hitler did. That student reportedly was Jewish.
“I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war or murder,” Principal MScott Berkowitz said in the email.
A “poor instructional decision?” Again, words fail. What could possibly have allowed this librarian to think this activity was appropriate for any students, much less 8-year-olds? What guardrails are in place that govern lesson plans? What would have happened if students had not spoken up and told their homeroom teacher what they were told to do? What steps are being taken to address the possible ill effects done to the children as a result of this assignment?
The system has not named the teacher but, according to the New York Times, parents at the school identified her as a library specialist who came to D.C. from New Jersey, where she was involved in a tutoring scam that resulted in suspension of her teaching license. In a letter to D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said he has been informed that the employee had previous criminal charges, including for animal cruelty. Those reports raise a whole host of questions: Was the D.C. school system aware of her background? What does that say about the hiring process?
The school system has not commented on these issues, save to say an investigation is underway and that it will include a review of the hiring process. It also issued an apology. The system must be forthcoming about what its investigation reveals and whether there are systemic failures that need to be addressed so no other student is subjected to such a malign and bizarre experience at the hands of a supposed educator.