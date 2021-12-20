The system has not named the teacher but, according to the New York Times, parents at the school identified her as a library specialist who came to D.C. from New Jersey, where she was involved in a tutoring scam that resulted in suspension of her teaching license. In a letter to D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said he has been informed that the employee had previous criminal charges, including for animal cruelty. Those reports raise a whole host of questions: Was the D.C. school system aware of her background? What does that say about the hiring process?