Omicron could also dent the hope that vaccination would build a wall of immunity to stop the pandemic. It is not clear whether omicron causes severe disease, but unvaccinated individuals are clearly most at risk. Those with two doses but no booster might be reinfected although they are probably not faced with severe disease or death. Those with boosters seem to be protected, but so far constitute just 29.8 percent of the fully vaccinated. Mr. Biden must address the disconnect and urge the public not to give up on vaccines, still the most potent tool for fighting the virus. Court challenges have tied up Mr. Biden’s attempt to impose vaccine mandates by large employers. If this is going to end up in the Supreme Court, then bring it to them speedily. The virus isn’t going to wait. Likewise, Mr. Biden should launch a massive new effort to put antigen test kits in the hands of all Americans — for free. His previous half-measure is not enough. Another ambitious idea: Get high-quality masks into every home in the country for free.