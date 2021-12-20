In parallel, the Biden administration needs to actively incentivize progress in the negotiations. The White House has rightly called for the release of political prisoners, strengthening the democratic process and an end to human rights abuses. But it needs to present the regime with a clear road map, a step-by-step process of specific democratic advances matched by offers of phased sanctions relief or other guarantees that Maduro and those around him might seek. U.S. diplomats presented just such a private road map to their Iranian counterparts in April and should consider the same in Venezuela. Of course, such a road map should be carefully coordinated with Venezuelan and international allies, and the White House should ensure it is not imposing its own agenda on a Venezuelan-led process.