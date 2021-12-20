In other words: The status quo is unsustainable — for audiences and certainly for productions, most of which never earn back their investment even during normal times. A blockbuster such as “Hamilton” might be able to eat the cost of a week’s worth of canceled shows — as the production announced it would do Monday — but most others cannot. Maybe there will be some dramatic change in our understanding of omicron; maybe it will prove so mild that the show can safely go on even with everyone infected. But barring that, it’s hard to see how the rialto avoids dimming its lights once again.