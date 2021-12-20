Backups to back up the backups, just in case multiple actors called out sick.
But there was hope, both for the performing arts and for the restaurants, hotels and myriad other businesses that depend on the theater industry’s health.
Tourists eager for good, old-fashioned stagecraft and show tunes were returning to New York. Discount offers abounded, seeking to lure cautious locals back to the Great White Way. After some initial, delta-driven hesitation, I recently began falling back into old theater-going habits — seven shows in about six weeks, with most of my tickets bought for a song (so to speak).
Most important, theater’s lucrative holiday week glittered around the corner. The week of or just after Christmas is reliably the highest-grossing week of the year; it provides a stock of revenue that subsidizes productions during the usually deserted months of January and February.
Then along came omicron.
In the past week, more than a dozen productions on and off Broadway canceled performances because of covid outbreaks detected within their casts or crew or, in some cases, mere fears of covid-19 exposure. Many performances were canceled at the last minute: “Moulin Rouge!” did so after the audience had already been seated on Thursday.
At other shows around the country — in Los Angeles, D.C., Dallas, Denver, Chicago — curtains fell, too.
Most of New York’s shuttered shows have said they’re merely pausing performances and plan to reopen. Some have already resumed. There have been some more permanent casualties, though: The producers of Radio City Music Hall’s annual Rockettes Christmas show, which had laxer masking and testing protocols than do official Broadway theaters, ended this year’s run early. Dozens of sparkly, synchronized Santas and possibly a few camels will remain offstage until next holiday season. “Jagged Little Pill,” which initially announced a pause last week, said Monday evening that it had instead closed for good.
The good news: Company members (and audiences!) are now required to be vaccinated, and breakthrough cases are usually milder. Prospects were graver for actors and stagehands who tested positive very early in the pandemic, before such protections existed.
The bad news: Many theatergoers are unlikely to continue purchasing tickets under the current circumstances. Even if they are offered for a song (or maybe just a chorus).
With scary headlines about show closures and rising infection rates, prospective patrons may avoid the renewed health risk. Even those who feel relatively protected may postpone outings amid uncertainty about whether any given performance will actually take place. Productions have been refunding ticket holders in the event of cancellations, but why bother planning a trek into midtown Manhattan, possibly from far away, if the show might be canceled by the time you reach your seat?
Some theaters have instituted more dramatic measures to keep cast, crew and audiences safe and to (hopefully) ensure performances continue.
The Public Theater, for instance, recently announced it would require patrons to provide not just proof of vaccination but also proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of a performance. This precaution — while well-intended — is a lot to ask right now. Here in New York City, tests are scarce, lines to get swabbed can be hours-long, and some test results can take days, unless you’re willing to shell out possibly hundreds of dollars.
And that’s on top of whatever tickets cost.
In other words: The status quo is unsustainable — for audiences and certainly for productions, most of which never earn back their investment even during normal times. A blockbuster such as “Hamilton” might be able to eat the cost of a week’s worth of canceled shows — as the production announced it would do Monday — but most others cannot. Maybe there will be some dramatic change in our understanding of omicron; maybe it will prove so mild that the show can safely go on even with everyone infected. But barring that, it’s hard to see how the rialto avoids dimming its lights once again.
In the face of continuing death and desperation, the fate of live theater may strike some as frivolous. But it isn’t for those who work in this unforgiving industry, whose livelihoods are again at risk. Nor for those of us whose spirits are buoyed and psyches are nurtured by their craft.
Theater is about being in a room together, among friends and strangers, reflecting and refracting our common values and committing feats of empathy. I can think of few experiences more healing in this dark time — and, right now, few more elusive.