Hospitals are always staffed on the lean side, and these days, the number of qualified staff is critically low (a fact not well captured in capacity estimates). Newly admitted patients are piling up in the ER while they wait for a bed elsewhere in the hospital. They remain in the ER as “boarders” for days at a time, occupying precious space and often requiring care from the same doctors and nurses who are treating new ER patients. Though the problem of boarding is not new, the issue has only worsened during the pandemic. It’s not unusual for boarders to occupy the majority of beds in an ER.
ER crowding is the result of three factors: the number of people seeking emergency services; the ability to complete assessment and care processes efficiently; and the ability to move patients out of the ER to their ultimate destination, such as an inpatient hospital bed, a specialty facility or their home. With more people coming in and fewer people leaving, the ability to provide efficient care unravels.
A laboratory overwhelmed with samples is slower to report results. Lines form for imaging, and radiologists must read faster to work through the backlog. Staff begin to juggle too many tasks for too many patients: checking in with patients, communicating with families. Then there are the labs, the IVs, the medications, the electrocardiograms, the sign-outs and discharges. Because these functions are interdependent, one inefficiency could grind the whole process to a halt. And workers are only human.
Meanwhile, supply chain issues continue to cut into our practice haphazardly, forcing us to pause to find workarounds in the absence of a standard medication or supply. (One week, we might be short on an antibiotic or a common medication for sedation. Another week, it is vials used for common blood tests.)
And still, new patients arrive and must be seen.
All ER workers accommodate these stressors as best they can. We sift through the list of patients and try to figure out who is the sickest, scanning quickly for unstable vital signs and listening for complaints that could signal potential catastrophes. Those normally seen in resuscitation rooms might be seen in routine patient rooms. Those normally seen in regular rooms might be seen in a stretcher in a hallway. Many simply remain in the waiting room or the space called “triage,” where we do patient intake. “Sorry” is the constant refrain. Sorry for the wait to be seen, to receive medications, to receive results. Sorry for examining you in a hallway or behind this standing curtain.
Day after day, my colleagues across the country share similar stories. An elderly woman whose heart is beating out of control treated while she sits in a chair. A patient vomiting in a bucket seated next to another patient who is immune-suppressed from a recent kidney transplant. One colleague met with a patient on a bench outside the ER — the only place to have a private conversation. Some patients in need of care give up on us and leave after waiting for hours.
The usual release valves are sealed off. Previously, we might transfer patients to a hospital across town or tell ambulances to bypass us for a while. But when all hospitals in a region are similarly burdened, there is little reprieve.
We — nurses, doctors, techs, registration clerks — are all so frustrated and so sorry, but we can’t do much better in this situation, and with our current state of mental, emotional and physical depletion.
Even if the omicron infections are milder, the omicron surge can still crush us. Every additional body that enters our doors requires resources already stretched impossibly thin. In Oregon, omicron is predicted to become the dominant strain within the next three weeks and to “eclipse” the surge experienced in the fall — when our state required health-care staffing assistance from the National Guard (as is happening now in Ohio, Indiana, Maine and New York).
Many people don’t seem to care that omicron exists. Maybe the harsh realities of the virus have not touched their lives. Maybe those it has touched seem expendable. Or maybe the actions required to mitigate its spread seem too onerous to them in their calculus.
But I assure you: No one wants to experience the reality of a further overloaded health system. If there were ever a time for people to understand that small individual actions can create big ripple waves, it is now.