Fairly or unfairly, then, high political expectations have been imposed on the Chilean people. On Sunday, they met them. We say this not because of who won the presidential run-off election: 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, the left-wing candidate, a member of Chile’s Congress and a former organizer of student protests. Rather, what we applaud is the manner in which Chile conducted itself politically. The country carried out the election freely and transparently, after which the loser — right-wing populist José Antonio Kast — immediately conceded defeat and tweeted that Mr. Boric “is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration.”
This was in admirable contrast to recent events in other Latin American countries, such as Nicaragua, where dictator Daniel Ortega declared victory in a sham election, having earlier jailed opposition candidates. Chile also performed better than its neighbor, Peru, where a presidential election this year gave way to an extended period of tension — albeit ultimately resolved — over the loser’s cries of fraud. No doubt Mr. Kast’s concession was accelerated by the undeniable magnitude of his defeat; Mr. Boric got 56 percent of the vote, to 44 percent for Mr. Kast. Still, at a time when the loser of the United States’ 2020 presidential election is claiming, falsely, that he was robbed, this is a good sign. The oft-made comparison between Mr. Kast and Donald Trump, based on their similar ideologies, might need revision.
Mr. Boric’s victory occurs while Chile is still in the throes of a potential rewrite of its constitution and reeling from one of the world’s highest per capita covid-19 death tolls. The young president-elect’s win is part of a regional progressive wave that has already brought leftists to power in Mexico and Peru. In addition to addressing economic issues, Mr. Boric, who takes office in March, has promised to steer Chile in a more environmentally conscious direction, with greater rights for women and LGBTQ people.
His challenge is to preserve what worked about Chile’s post-Pinochet political and economic model, while reforming its shortcomings. Venezuela and Cuba stand as stark examples of what not to do. The center and right retain clout in Chile’s Congress, as a potential check. An often acrimonious campaign’s peaceful conclusion provides reason to hope the country can avoid further polarization; as always with Chile, the world will be watching.