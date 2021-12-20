This was in admirable contrast to recent events in other Latin American countries, such as Nicaragua, where dictator Daniel Ortega declared victory in a sham election, having earlier jailed opposition candidates. Chile also performed better than its neighbor, Peru, where a presidential election this year gave way to an extended period of tension — albeit ultimately resolved — over the loser’s cries of fraud. No doubt Mr. Kast’s concession was accelerated by the undeniable magnitude of his defeat; Mr. Boric got 56 percent of the vote, to 44 percent for Mr. Kast. Still, at a time when the loser of the United States’ 2020 presidential election is claiming, falsely, that he was robbed, this is a good sign. The oft-made comparison between Mr. Kast and Donald Trump, based on their similar ideologies, might need revision.