That’s a reference to Manchin’s decision to sink the centerpiece of President Biden’s domestic agenda on Fox News. Schumer says the Senate will debate a “revised version.”
There aren’t particularly strong grounds for optimism that a vote alone will pressure Manchin to shift. However, the fact that Schumer is telegraphing a vote on a new version is consistent with a scenario in which BBB is revised in keeping with Manchin’s concerns.
If there is any way to move Manchin to yes — and this is a very big “if” — it would be this one.
Goldman Sachs fires a missile
Which is why we should pay more attention to the news that Goldman Sachs has downgraded the U.S. growth forecast, in response to Manchin’s opposition to BBB. This is an indication of how isolated Manchin has become, and points to a new vulnerability in his position.
In its note, Goldman declared it had reduced its projection of gross domestic product growth to 2 percent from 3 percent for the first quarter of 2022, and reduced it by a bit less for the second and third quarters.
Note why Goldman did this. As it argued, this slowdown will be mainly because fiscal stimulus from the covid-19 rescue package earlier this year will wind down. Goldman projects that if BBB does not pass, that fiscal picture will be “more negative” than it might have been.
As one example, Goldman cites the expanded child tax credit, which was part of the covid relief package and now sends checks to most American families. If BBB fails, it will expire.
This blows up a key element of Manchin’s justification for opposing BBB. He says it will feed inflation and the debt, though as Jim Tankersley demonstrates, many economic experts think BBB won’t feed either.
‘A Manchin slowdown’
Indeed, Goldman’s note suggests the opposite story: Manchin is now vulnerable to the argument that the real macroeconomic risk is not to pass BBB, notes Robert Shapiro, economist and adviser to the Obama administration.
“Goldman Sachs is saying the impact on growth will be greater in not passing BBB than any marginal effect BBB might have on inflation,” said Shapiro, who recently made a much-discussed case that we’re seeing a robust recovery.
“Instead of having a Biden boom, we could have a Manchin slowdown,” Shapiro told me.
Could this impact the debate? Note that Manchin does not feel pressure from arguments that BBB failing will mean immiseration for his own constituents, via the failure to continue the expanded child tax credit, to expand health-care subsidies and so forth.
But Manchin does want to be seen as standing for a good economy in a more abstract sense. Manchin may not care much about the human toll and the rising odds of climate catastrophe that BBB failing might unleash. But he does know this: Inflation, spending and debt are bad.
Yet here Goldman has just recast the debate, putting Manchin on the side of slower growth. You’d think that by his lights, this is also bad.
Of course, Manchin’s inflation fearmongering is saturated in bad faith: He has reportedly been presented with reams of counter-evidence, which he ignores. So he could pretend there’s no macroeconomic risk in BBB failing. But if anything might move the debate, this might.
‘Last chance for climate’
Early next year, Democrats will debate revisions to BBB. One idea, which Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has proposed, would strip BBB down to its expanded child tax credit, enhanced health-care subsidies, curbs on prescription drug prices, and climate provisions.
The goal would be to fund all these for 10 years, Wyden says, while focusing more tightly on several urgent matters: Health-care and child-care costs, and of course the climate emergency.
“This is about whether you can make substantial relief to families available now, or no progress at all,” Wyden told me, adding: “This is really the last chance for climate.”
Such a revision would also potentially address Manchin’s concern about BBB’s current makeup, which contains many more policies for shorter durations, and could be better policy, as Jordan Weissmann explains.
Karen Tumulty: Sen. Joe Manchin’s position on Build Back Better reflects the reality of West Virginia politics
Manchin’s political identity is constructed around standing up to Washington liberals in his own party. If he dramatically impacts BBB, he could argue he dealt a blow to liberal profligacy while supporting it later.
This may not work. But as some have noted — see Jonathan Chait and Jonathan Cohn — we can only proceed as if it might. History provides examples of such setbacks being overcome.
Manchin is already more isolated than he likely expected: Numerous moderate Democrats are hammering him by arguing that BBB failing will be an unforgivable betrayal of countless Americans and our planetary future.
The Goldman note gives moderates another argument: that passing a revised BBB is essential to sustaining economic growth. Coming from moderates in particular, that might have real force. They should shout it from the dome of the Capitol.