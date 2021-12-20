In the short term, Biden and the Democrats have two options. They could bring one or more Republicans over to their side on Build Back Better, which seems unlikely, given that the GOP has decayed into a cult of personality at the altar of former president Donald Trump, in thrall to his whims and hallucinations. Or they could spend a few days venting their justified anger at Manchin and then get back to negotiating with him, on whatever his terms might be on any given day.