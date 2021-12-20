And yet, President Biden’s most recent solution was to announce that in the new year, Americans will be able to get reimbursed by insurance companies for their rapid-test purchases. Seriously? There are many ways to improve the price and availability of rapid tests — but this proposal isn’t one of them. It places too great a burden on people seeking tests. It comes too late. And it doesn’t get to the heart of the problem: Two years in, screening for the coronavirus in the United States of America shouldn’t be this hard.