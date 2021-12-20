Virtually no Democrat came to Manchin’s defense on Sunday after the White House accused him of double-crossing President Biden. (As White House press secretary Jen Psaki put it, Manchin’s announcement was “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”) Maybe Manchin, who has been treated with kid gloves by his former Senate colleague in the Oval Office, did not imagine the White House would release a blow-by-blow account of the negotiations, going so far as to mention Manchin had put his recent proposal in writing.
And perhaps Manchin expected moderates in the House and Senate to ride to his defense. Instead, prominent moderates, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), expressed shock and dismay. After all, Democratic moderates had gone out on a limb to accommodate Manchin’s demands, allowing him to practically write the energy provisions of the bill. He then made them look like fools, offering up Republican talking points to criticize them as fiscally irresponsible.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a frosty statement on Sunday, not even deigning to mention Manchin by name. “For weeks, we have had House-Senate-White House agreement on the fundamental framework of Build Back Better,” she declared, essentially backing up the White House’s account of Manchin’s betrayal.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) put out his own statement in the form of a Dear Colleague letter that vowed to put Manchin’s feet to the fire. “Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” he wrote. The Senate will vote in January on a “revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act — and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”
For good measure, Schumer also informed members that it was time to force the hand of Manchin (and of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema) on voting rights as early as the first week back in January. “If Senate Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster and prevent the body from considering this bill, the Senate will then consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation,” Schumer wrote. In a pointed reminder to Manchin of the late Senate rules maestro and fellow West Virginian, Schumer noted, “As Former Senator Robert C. Byrd said in 1979, Senate rules that seemed appropriate in the past ‘must be changed to reflect changed circumstances.’” A Senate caucus meeting will take place Tuesday night, possibly the most anticipated caucus meeting in years.
Manchin’s colleagues will be sure to bring up with him Goldman Sachs’s announcement that BBB’s failure would have “negative growth implications.” As Barron’s reported, “The bank’s economists now expect gross domestic product growth to be 2% in the first quarter of 2022, down from a previous forecast of 3%. In the second quarter they see 3% growth, down from 3.5%, and their third-quarter forecast was lowered to 2.75% from 3%.” You can almost hear Democrats asking Manchin: “Do you want to be responsible for this?”
The White House certainly embarrassed and isolated Manchin, but that still leaves it, for now, without a deal on BBB. Democrats could make some small adjustments, giving Manchin a face-saving way to conclude negotiations and hoping he finally votes to pass the BBB. Alternatively, Democrats could once more demand Manchin put on the table what he wants — and then vote on that. The problem with either approach is that Manchin is now thoroughly distrusted by his party. When you cannot trust the word of your negotiating partner to make good on changes, large or small, negotiations are impossible.
Failure, contrary to rhetoric, is an option on BBB, despite its disastrous economic and political implications. The Senate could put it aside, push forward on voting reform and hope Manchin decides to get back in his party’s good graces with agreement to modify the filibuster.
Democrats are in this position because they have just 50 Senate votes, effectively giving Manchin veto power over the party’s entire agenda. Unless Democrats can cajole, threaten and plead with him to get on board, Manchin’s decision will halt Biden’s legislative agenda with grave political, economic and constitutional implications for his party and the country. That’s quite a legacy to leave behind.