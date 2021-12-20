Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) put out his own statement in the form of a Dear Colleague letter that vowed to put Manchin’s feet to the fire. “Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” he wrote. The Senate will vote in January on a “revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act — and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”