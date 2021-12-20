The bad news is that the omicron variant is highly transmissible. And the worst news is that 28 percent of adults are not fully vaccinated. As Fauci noted, 50 million Americans are eligible but not vaccinated. They will continue to get sick and die and spread it to others.
President Biden is expected to give a speech on Tuesday to address the variant. Perhaps it is time for some tough love. Biden might consider a speech like this:
We have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for nearly two years. In 2020, we were forced to adopt mitigation techniques such as masks, social distancing and even lockdowns. When this began, we had no widely available vaccines or treatments. We are in a vastly different place now.
We have multiple vaccines that, with boosters, are highly effective against serious illness or death from covid-19. We know that masks further reduce transmission. We have therapies — including a highly effective pill that will likely be authorized next year — that will improve your chances of recovery if you do contract the virus. Deaths and serious cases from this disease are now almost entirely preventable for the vast number of Americans who are authorized to take the vaccine. That includes children 5 years old and up.
We need more rapid-testing kits, and we will utilize every option, including invoking the Defense Production Act, to get them out to people. I will ask Congress to pass emergency funding to ensure that every American has easy access to a simple home-testing kit.
We do not have a vaccine supply problem. We have free vaccines available throughout the country. For months, credible doctors, scientists and public health officials have explained this to the American people.
Nevertheless, a new surge in cases remains worrisome because tens of millions of Americans refuse to get vaccinated. The government and employers can do only so much. Every American must accept responsibility for their own health and the health of others. Right now, too many people are choosing to endanger themselves, young children and immunocompromised people. If you are getting your medical advice from Facebook, talk radio or other flaky sources, stop. You wouldn’t take advice on high blood pressure or any other medical issue from these sources. C’mon, listen to your doctor and to those who regret that their deceased loved ones did not get the vaccine.
Human decency and good citizenship demand we avoid needlessly hurting others. It is no excuse to say, “I don’t want to be told what to do.” We tell people to wear seat belts, to put their children in car seats, to wear motorcycle helmets, to refrain from drinking and driving, and to do many other things for the well-being of our fellow Americans. The vast majority of adults with common sense do these things.
The media hosts, sports stars and politicians — some of whom are already vaccinated — who spread disinformation that discourages others from getting lifesaving vaccines are contributing to the rising death toll. Republican governors in Florida, Texas and elsewhere who prevent local governments and businesses from instituting vaccine requirements are also endangering their people’s lives. This is morally deplorable. Let me be clear: These voices are contributing to preventable illnesses and deaths.
If you are tired and frustrated after two years of the pandemic, I understand. I am, too. Who’s to blame? The anti-vaccine propagandists and the ambitious politicians who lie to Americans. If we are going to get past this, they need to knock it off. They need to tell everyone to get vaccinated.
We are not going back to lockdowns. We will keep kids in schools. And I will continue to work on the full range of problems we face, including inflation, climate change, health care and more. But we are not going to beat this so long as so many people behave irresponsibly. If tens of millions of people remain unvaccinated, we will all be stuck in the cycle of coronavirus surges. I cannot do this alone. All of you must help.
I am leveling with you. Now level with your friends, neighbors, relatives and co-workers who aren’t vaccinated and boosted. Tell them: “Get with the program so we can all get on with our lives.”