Nevertheless, a new surge in cases remains worrisome because tens of millions of Americans refuse to get vaccinated. The government and employers can do only so much. Every American must accept responsibility for their own health and the health of others. Right now, too many people are choosing to endanger themselves, young children and immunocompromised people. If you are getting your medical advice from Facebook, talk radio or other flaky sources, stop. You wouldn’t take advice on high blood pressure or any other medical issue from these sources. C’mon, listen to your doctor and to those who regret that their deceased loved ones did not get the vaccine.