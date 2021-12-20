Once again, we are all forced to become amateur epidemiologists trying to assess which activities are safe and which aren’t. We have been going to the movies ever since the spring. We even went to our first Broadway show since the pandemic started (“The Lehman Trilogy” — I can’t recommend it highly enough). But is it too big a risk to run now? What about taking the subway or going to the gym? You have to make countless difficult decisions and constantly fret that you made a mistake. Once again, you have to wonder if every sniffle or cough is just a cold — or covid?