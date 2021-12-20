Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us — not me, we — we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics … This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It’s a great — what we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves. You’re playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘Oh the vaccine.’ If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.
The response? Boos, from at least some in the crowd.
There is clearly a good portion of the Republican base that in this case finds the truest expression of Trumpism in rejecting what Trump himself is telling them. Opposition to vaccines has been woven so tightly into their political identity that not even Trump himself can remove it.
Start with other Republican politicians. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged the question when asked on Fox News whether he had gotten a booster. Sarah Palin told a conservative crowd that not only will she be vaccinated “over my dead body” (don’t ask whether she appreciated the irony), but also that those assembled should find unity and “empowerment” in their common refusal.
How did we get here? From the outset, the pandemic was politicized, with divisions drawn between liberals who wanted aggressive public health measures and conservatives who didn’t, egged on to deny the seriousness of the pandemic and see it as a plot concocted by enemies of Trump.
Once aggressive public health measures became associated with Trump’s foes, feelings about the pandemic became interwoven with personal identity and one’s place in a particular community.
And so, when the vaccines became available, they were inevitably viewed through that prism. That was true even for millions of conservatives who were perfectly fine before 2021 with having to vaccinate their kids before sending them to school, yet today recoil in rage at the very idea.
For some time, we’ve heard reports of people who live in conservative communities getting secretly vaccinated, fearful of letting others around them know they’ve gotten a vaccine. (It’s reasonable to assume some people in liberal communities likewise lie about having been vaccinated.)
The idea that one’s political identity requires fighting against vaccines is constantly reinforced from all directions, whether by conservative media or politicians who are responsive to what they know their constituents are hearing.
Here’s another measure of how far down the road Republicans have traveled into resisting efforts to stem covid-19 through social, collective or political action: The legal battle over the Biden administration’s rule requiring vaccines for health-care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Numerous red states are suing to have it overturned, and lower courts imposed injunctions on the rule. Last week, the Biden administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, asking it to lift the injunction.
The legal issues seem clear. The administration argues that federal law authorizes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to condition federal funds on health care institutions meeting “requirements” in the interests of patients’ “health and safety.”
That seems obviously applicable to requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated. As legal experts note, the CMS already imposes extensive conditions on such federal funds for the purposes of protecting patients, including conditions that relate directly to contagion.
Health-care workers need to meet all kinds of standards of conduct to qualify for their jobs and to ensure the safety of patients. It’s baffling that red states would decide that this requirement — vaccination against covid — is unacceptably onerous.
Indeed, it is hard to discern any principle here other than a commitment to resisting any and all governmental efforts to stop coronavirus spread, a commitment that simply doesn’t apply to governmental efforts to fight the spread of other diseases. Those efforts, after all, are not associated with enemies of Trump.
Red states that are this far down this road are not going to immediately reverse course now that Trump is suddenly talking sense on this matter.
To be fair, vaccine resistance is far from universal on the right; polls have shown a majority of Republicans have been vaccinated, even if as much as a third haven’t gotten a vaccine and say they won’t in the future. And some have suggested that if Trump had been more emphatic in promoting the vaccines, he might have significantly reduced that number.
But it seems doubtful. As a political style, Trumpism doesn’t demand adherence to every last position Trump takes. At times, the Trumpist base understands its demands more clearly than the former president himself does, and there are few demands more central than the one stating that lines must always be drawn between us and them.
If liberals have embraced vaccines, the truest Trumpist must reject them. No matter how often Donald Trump tells them otherwise.