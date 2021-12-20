Biden, by all accounts, is a likable and accommodating fellow. He built genuine friendships on both sides of the aisle during his 36 years in the Senate. He prides himself on his ability to use his personality and willingness to compromise to good effect behind closed doors. For Biden, this is leadership.
Genuine leadership, however, is something altogether different. Successful political leaders make clear statements of direction, provide specific proposals to move in that direction and compel people to join them through artful rhetoric and hard-knuckled politics. That often requires negotiations around the edges, as was the case when President Ronald Reagan tweaked his tax-cut package to secure its passage. It does not, however, entail evisceration of the original package, nor does it take place solely in backroom conversations.
Biden’s entire approach to passing his signature package was thus flawed. He made a huge $3.5 trillion initial proposal and then effectively left the baby to die in Congress. Rather than using his bully pulpit to set the national agenda, Biden retreated to his comfort zone, relying primarily on his Senate persona as the wheeler-dealer extraordinaire to gather support. He gave some speeches on the package, but he also allowed other issues to distract from his agenda, including his poorly timed retreat from Afghanistan during the summer, a period when a wise leader would have focused national attention on his top legislative priority.
This approach was floundering well before Manchin’s announcement. House moderates objected to various provisions while others, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), slowly whittled the package down. By the autumn, key elements such as the proposal to raise corporate tax rates were gone, and an entirely new provision — raising the limit on how much state and local taxes the wealthy can deduct from their federal income taxes — was inserted. In time, the package became a grab bag of elements that different Democratic factions insisted were needed to secure their support.
Biden’s leadership skills were AWOL during this embarrassing display. He initially said he would not sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill if he didn’t also get Build Back Better. Indeed, he farcically appeared before House Democrats in early October to urge them not to back House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) effort to bring the infrastructure bill to a separate vote, something many said was “whipping against his own bill.” By late October, Biden had flipped and signaled that he would sign the infrastructure bill without an ironclad guarantee Build Back Better would pass the Senate. He surely thought he was getting what he could, but he was also sending the clear signal that he would follow Congress, not the other way around.
Biden could have acted differently from the outset. He could have made support for his initial proposal a measure of party loyalty, much as Reagan did with his controversial tax and spending-cut plans in 1981. Reagan’s Republican Party was far from uniformly conservative, with many holding voting records that were objectively on the left. These members all swallowed their unease with the new president’s agenda and gave it their backing. If Biden genuinely wanted a big, transformational bill, this was his only serious way forward. But that would have required the type of public focus and private pressure Biden doesn’t like.
He alternatively could have gone small and sided with the party’s moderates. Instead of pressuring moderates to go big, he could have confronted progressives and pushed them to abandon most of their wish list. This would have been risky, as progressives increasingly represent the party’s activist, donor and staffing elements. But it might have been more successful in securing a deal.
Now, Biden has the worst of both worlds. He has no bill and looks weak. The only way forward is to belatedly pick a side and use the pulpit plus pressure tactics he should have employed when he was in a strong position. Whatever he does is unlikely to succeed, and he will make further enemies within the party either way he goes.
Michael Dukakis, the Massachusetts governor and Democratic presidential nominee in 1988, once attacked Reagan’s administration by saying “a fish rots from the head first.” Democrats are belatedly realizing that’s absolutely right.