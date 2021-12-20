Biden’s leadership skills were AWOL during this embarrassing display. He initially said he would not sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill if he didn’t also get Build Back Better. Indeed, he farcically appeared before House Democrats in early October to urge them not to back House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) effort to bring the infrastructure bill to a separate vote, something many said was “whipping against his own bill.” By late October, Biden had flipped and signaled that he would sign the infrastructure bill without an ironclad guarantee Build Back Better would pass the Senate. He surely thought he was getting what he could, but he was also sending the clear signal that he would follow Congress, not the other way around.