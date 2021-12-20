They should not have been surprised. Manchin laid out his demands in a document that was signed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and later released to his colleagues and the public. In a 50-50 Senate he wasn’t just one of 50 Democrats whose views needed to be taken into account in crafting a deal. He had a veto. If they didn’t get his vote, they got nothing. And Manchin said over and over again that he was comfortable with nothing. They didn’t believe him.