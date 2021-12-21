And while it’s true that the long lines for testing have become a sore point with many Americans, Biden promised to speed up testing locations and the supply of home testing kits (although the 500 million free rapid tests the government is providing won’t start being distributed until January). Asked about the lag in making testing available, Biden sounded somewhat defensive, explaining that it has been only a few weeks since omicron appeared. Surely, we will soon be able to evaluate whether much more testing should have been widely available much earlier, as has been the case in many European countries.