Had Reagan been elected a few years earlier, or a few years later, his presidency might read very differently to history. In 1979, Carter nominated a new Fed chief, Paul A. Volcker, who raised interest rates to 20 percent, triggering a sharp recession that finally halted the inflationary spiral. Had Reagan run in, say, 1978, he might have nominated a different chair and presided over more of the inflation that had doomed Carter. Had Reagan himself nominated Volcker, he’d have finished his first term in the shadow of Volcker’s recession — likely dooming his reelection chances. And if he had run in 1982, as inflation was easing, voters might have been less worried about bracket creep, and Reagan’s anti-tax message perhaps wouldn’t have resonated. Reagan’s success wasn’t just a product of the macroeconomic environment but which years America happened to hold elections.