Biden’s biggest blunder was the management of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden owns that one personally. He was absolutely determined to end America’s longest war, and he’s a stubborn and sometimes irascible man. He got what he wanted, but at a significant cost to the image and credibility of the United States. The military and CIA took care of their own on the way out, but the State Department didn’t adequately manage the implosion of the government in Kabul and the foreseeable need to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans.