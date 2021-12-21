In other words, Canada’s gun laws are liberalizing in a way both sides can ideologically rationalize, though this might prove a more significant concession for the left. The fact that Canada imposes more intimidating legal regulations on the purchase and ownership of guns is often evoked as a pillar of progressive patriotism, and a moral end unto itself. Much less time has traditionally been devoted to examining the degree to which Canada’s gun laws explain its lower rate of gun violence compared with the United States. Statistics Canada has found that, where the information is known, most Canadian gun homicides occur with weapons that have not been registered or were not applicable for registration. And many have questioned whether imposing harsh punishments for breaking gun laws does much to deter those inclined to wield guns dangerously. In 2015, citing “empirical evidence,” the Supreme Court scoffed at the “frailty of the connection between deterrence and mandatory minimum sentence provisions” — but soon even this debate will become moot.