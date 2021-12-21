Nor is the problem that the Build Back Better legislation is too radical or costly. What Republicans scorn as “socialism” is a set of long overdue and sensible reforms that citizens in other industrial countries have enjoyed for years. Child support, day care, pre-K, affordable prescription drugs and providing seniors with coverage for hearing, dental and vision loss are all relatively modest reforms that would provide essential and humane services to Americans. Appropriately, in a time of obscene inequality, tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations offset virtually all of the costs. The remaining price tag — less than $2 trillion over 10 years — is a pittance compared to the $10-plus trillion the Congress will throw at the Pentagon over the next decade with nary a concern about “paying for it.”