After all, no truly innovative product or business model is certain to succeed. The more revolutionary the idea, the less evidence there usually is to indicate the bet will pay off. So in a world where investors, the media, employees and customers want to back winners, the only way to get their buy-in is to bluff. The confidence that’s exaggerated, the sales pitch that’s too optimistic, the delivery deadlines that are too aggressive — you do what you gotta do to reach the next step toward world domination, or at least Series B funding.