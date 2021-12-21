Given his position at the fulcrum of American power, Manchin has been a sought-after voice on TV, print and elsewhere. He has appeared a handful of times on “Fox News Sunday” over the past decade, including a March 2021 appearance when he was flexing his Biden-era muscles. “You held up this covid relief package for the better part of 10 hours over a dispute on unemployment benefits,” noted Wallace. “Were you really prepared to tank this bill, President Biden’s top legislative priority, if you didn’t get what you wanted?”