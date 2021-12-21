1. Georgia’s Republican primary for governor
Trump has had it in for Georgia’s Brian Kemp ever since the Republican governor refused to go along with Trump’s effort to overturn President Biden’s narrow win in the state. Trump’s endorsement of former senator David Perdue to challenge Kemp makes this race a toss-up and ground zero for both Trump’s influence and the power of the election fraud myth within GOP politics. Kemp starts with a solid lead in the polls, although that shifts to a statistical tie when voters are told of Trump’s choice. Kemp is already on the air attacking Perdue for outsourcing jobs to China, showing that the incumbent plans to fight back with gusto. Trump is likely to invest an out-scaled amount of time and resources to unseat Kemp, meaning that a failure to win here will significantly impact his political clout and prestige.
2. Arizona’s Republican primary for governor
This race drops one slot in the rankings, but only because of the importance of Georgia. Trump’s endorsement of far-right former television personality Kari Lake has driven her to first place in early polls, but more than half of primary voters remain undecided. That gives an opening to other contenders, such as former representative Matt Salmon and wealthy businessperson Karrin Taylor Robson. Salmon, who currently runs second behind Lake, has run statewide before and has the endorsement of the deep-pocketed Club for Growth. Taylor Robson has never run for office before, but is long been active behind the scenes and has a strong list of endorsements. Her fundraising committee is a veritable “who’s who” list of traditional big GOP donors. Trump’s endorsement has made Lake viable, but if she doesn’t win, it will demonstrate the limited value his backing provides.
3. Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate
This race moves up one slot because Katie Boyd Britt has shown considerable strength. Boyd Britt, the former chief of staff for retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby, has significantly outraised Trump’s choice, Rep. Mo Brooks, garnering more than $3.75 million to his $1.8 million. Recent polls show her about even with or ahead of Brooks, with another candidate, retired Army pilot Mike Durant, in third. Brooks’s poor showing to date has reportedly upset Trump, which is not a good sign for the congressman, whose political future depends on the former president being enthusiastically engaged on his behalf.
4. North Carolina’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate
This race is another example of an early Trump endorsement that has neither cleared the field nor pushed his choice into becoming a clear front-runner. Trump’s choice, Rep. Ted Budd, might make it an effective two-person race, with former Rep. Mark Walker considering dropping out to run for Congress. But polls from both his backers and the campaign of his opponent, former governor Pat McCrory, show McCrory in the lead. This contest looks to be a tight battle between the GOP’s new and the old segments.
5. Idaho’s Republican primary for governor
Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial primary makes its debut on this list because of Trump’s endorsement of incumbent Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin against her nominal boss, Gov. Brad Little. McGeachin has frequently battled with Little, going so far as to issue executive orders banning mask and vaccine mandates when Little was out of state only to see them overturned when he came back. Little has been in office for more than 20 years as either a state senator or in the executive branch, but otherwise has endorsed conservative views throughout his career. He recently signed bills banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports, banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected and approving the largest income tax cut in state history. Trump has thus hitched his horse to a challenge that has little rationale other than to test populist sentiments among conservatives.
Trump has made a host of other endorsements that bear watching, especially his jeremiads against House members who voted to impeach him. But these five top the list at year’s end since all look likely to offer the former president a run for his political money. If he doesn’t prevail in three or four of these high profile races, Republicans across the country will reassess their relations with the Margrave of Mar-a-Lago.