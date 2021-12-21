This race drops one slot in the rankings, but only because of the importance of Georgia. Trump’s endorsement of far-right former television personality Kari Lake has driven her to first place in early polls, but more than half of primary voters remain undecided. That gives an opening to other contenders, such as former representative Matt Salmon and wealthy businessperson Karrin Taylor Robson. Salmon, who currently runs second behind Lake, has run statewide before and has the endorsement of the deep-pocketed Club for Growth. Taylor Robson has never run for office before, but is long been active behind the scenes and has a strong list of endorsements. Her fundraising committee is a veritable “who’s who” list of traditional big GOP donors. Trump’s endorsement has made Lake viable, but if she doesn’t win, it will demonstrate the limited value his backing provides.