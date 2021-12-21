Russia calls its system for controlling online discourse the “sovereign Internet.” The nationwide system, whose control center is located in Moscow, is designed to suppress traffic the Kremlin doesn’t like. It can isolate specified sections of the Web or cut off entire regions of the country from the Internet in case of protests or unrest. In many ways, the effectiveness of the system attests to the skill of the Russian engineers who designed, tested and implemented it in the course of just two years, starting in 2019.