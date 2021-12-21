While people are understandably reluctant to say so, the winter omicron wave is likely to be short-lived. The case count is doubling every two to three days. At this clip, 100,000 cases on Christmas would become 400,000 by New Year’s Eve. There’s only so long a wave like that can grow before it infects everyone it can and begins to fall. Some scientists estimate omicron will peak in the United States before January is out, and with any luck, cases could be declining again by the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game, cases could be declining again. Soon after that, there is positive news to look forward to. New oral therapies will be available that can make covid-19 much less deadly, and more targeted vaccines will be available if needed.