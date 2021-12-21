The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy reports: “Congress temporarily increased the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for more than 65 million children nationally, including 346,000 in West Virginia where it reaches 93 percent of children.” Reducing or eliminating it would amount to driving “50,000 of the lowest income children in the state below the poverty line or deeper into poverty.” (Manchin’s state ranks 47th in food security.)
Nevertheless, The Post reports: “Sen. Joe Manchin III last week made the White House a concrete counteroffer for its spending bill, saying he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change. . . . But the West Virginia Democrat’s counteroffer excluded an extension of the expanded child tax credit the administration has seen as a cornerstone of President Biden’s economic legacy.”
Manchin was also apparently afraid that poor parents would use the money for illegal drugs, and HuffPost reported that “Manchin has also told colleagues he believes that Americans would fraudulently use the proposed paid sick leave policy, specifically saying people would feign being sick and go on hunting trips.” It’s rare for a politician to express such contempt for his own constituents, let alone poor children.
In fact, the Census Bureau reported in October that “Three in 10 families that received monthly Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments spent them on kids’ school expenses, and 1 in 4 families with young children used them to cover child care costs, according to new results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s experimental Household Pulse Survey.” In addition, about 40 percent used the money to pay off debt. “The share of respondents that reported ‘mostly spending’ them increased from 27% to 33% during that period, in line with prior research that found that the CTC decreased household economic hardships, and that households with children were hardest hit during the pandemic.”
Manchin might care more about his business donors and richer constituents than he does poor children. But even for those interests, the demise of the child tax credit would be painful. Economist Mark Zandi tweeted:
Call it the Manchin economic slump.
Will any of this matter to Manchin? It remains to be seen what, if anything, he would support — or whether Democrats could take him at his word if he made his preferences clear. Meanwhile, the senator’s take on poor children and their struggling parents is appalling — even more appalling than misleading his colleagues and the White House about his support for the bill.