Manchin discussed possible rule changes with his Democratic colleagues last week. All Manchin would say is that Democrats are “talking” about some sort of carve-out to pass a voting bill that he approves. His infamous appearance on “Fox News Sunday” did not help clarify matters much. “I made no commitments or promises on that,” he said, adding cryptically, “I am working on trying to make the Senate work better, bringing bills to the floor, amending them, having debates, understanding, being transparent to the public.”
He also offered: “If you can make the Senate work better, the rules are something we’ve changed over the years; 232 years, there’s been rule changes.” Who knows what that means? Who knows what it will mean a day or week from now?
Right now, Senate Democrats are considering the Freedom to Vote Act, a stripped-down version of the For the People bill that Manchin signed on to. The legislation focuses on voting access (e.g., guaranteed early voting and absentee voting) and some protections against subverting the election administration (e.g., protection for voting officials from partisan meddling, mandating paper ballots). But it contains no essential amendments to the Electoral Count Act that would prevent the sort of shenanigans we saw in 2020, when foes of democracy sought to halt the counting of electoral votes and tried to persuade states to send alternate slates of electors.
Regardless of Manchin’s indecipherable remarks, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a Dear Colleague letter suggested the Senate might take up voting rights in the first week back from recess, even before BBB. (Considering how long the latter is taking, it might make sense to do something else first.)
Schumer asked, “I would ask you to consider this question: if the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the State level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same?” With a nod to Manchin, Schumer phrased the effort to reform the filibuster as one designed to get back to “how the Senate worked before rules were weaponized to allow a minority of Senators to prevent the body from mere consideration of legislation.”
The difficulty here rests in part on the unworkability of some common filibuster reform ideas in the context of voting rights, for which a single Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, has shown any interest. Removing the filibuster on “motions to proceed” would get debate going, but it would not assure an up-or-down vote on the merits. Reducing the number of votes needed to break a filibuster to 57 or 55 doesn’t help when only 51 votes are realistically available. A talking filibuster might not work, since Republicans would be happy to hold the floor for days or weeks on end.
Increasingly, the only real solution would be creating a special exception to the filibuster — as the Senate has done for budget reconciliation and confirming judicial nominees, as well as the recent, one-time vote to raise the debt ceiling. The change could be limited to voting rights bills or bills for the “preservation of constitutional rights” or votes "to correct Supreme Court misinterpretation of federal statutes.” (This only becomes more complicated considering that many progressives want a filibuster exception to preserve abortion rights in anticipation of the Supreme Court rolling back decades of precedent.)
In short, Manchin seems inclined to accept filibuster “reforms,” but it’s anyone’s guess whether he will specify that such reforms allow legislation to protect voting rights or other constitutional rights. It seems that he still wants to remain a Democrat in good standing. The way to prove that is to help with arguably the most important Democratic priority: preservation of democracy. The first week back in January will be as good a time as any to test what rule changes Manchin might accept to pass his own bill. You never know with this senator.