Schumer asked, “I would ask you to consider this question: if the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the State level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same?” With a nod to Manchin, Schumer phrased the effort to reform the filibuster as one designed to get back to “how the Senate worked before rules were weaponized to allow a minority of Senators to prevent the body from mere consideration of legislation.”