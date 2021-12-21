With "the biggest profit margins since 1950,” Winkler writes, “corporate America is booming because the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccination programs and $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan reduced the jobless rate to 4.2% in November from 6.2% in February, continuing an unprecedented rate of decline during the Covid-19 pandemic.” A 5.5 percent growth rate for his first year is only one of many indications that the economy is roaring back. Winkler finds that Biden’s economy rates first or second among the last seven presidents in terms of GDP growth, profits, stock market performance, payrolls, manufacturing growth and dollar appreciation.
But then there is inflation, which dominates mainstream media coverage more than any other aspect of the economy, offers Republicans a cudgel with which to beat the Democrats and legitimately worries many Americans.
Keep things in perspective: In April 1980, inflation was 14.8 percent, with unemployment at nearly 7 percent. Today, inflation is less than half that and unemployment is at 4.2 percent. CNBC reports, “Core PCE [Personal Consumption Expenditures] for 2022 is now expected at 2.7% and for 2023 is forecast to be 2.3%.” Meanwhile, CNN reports, unemployment is expected to drop to 3.5 percent, which would "match the 50-year low hit in late 2019 and repeated in early 2020. This would mark a dramatic improvement from April 2020 when the eruption of the pandemic sent the unemployment rate skyrocketing to 14.8%.”
Projections are not guarantees (especially in the era of the coronavirus), but if the picture looks anything like that next year, it will be hard for the administration to resist credit for a “Biden Boom.” Neil Irwin of the New York Times explains what the economy could look like:
Over the course of 2022, inflation starts to fade. Consumers shift some of their spending back toward services and away from physical goods, corporate supply chain managers figure out how to adjust to whatever changes in demand prove permanent, and demand moderates as the Fed moves toward somewhat higher interest rates and Congress does not repeat its pandemic spending binge of the first half of 2021.But, crucially, in the best-case scenario for Mr. Biden and the Democrats, the Fed doesn’t overdo it. ... [T]the Powell Fed faces the delicate task of trying to bring down inflation while not acting so aggressively as to undermine further improvement in the job market.
In other words, we could wind up with, well, the Candide economy. Irwin writes, “It would be an economy in which the favorable aspects of the 2021 economy — workers empowered, wages rising, and so on — persist, while the high inflation that has overwhelmed those gains in the minds of many Americans fades.” It could all go wrong, should the pandemic throw the country back into a recession or should inflation get out of control. But as Irwin reminds us, “the experience of the 1980s shows that things can get better, and that the economic and political fortunes can change faster than it might seem in a gloomy December.” It might not be Sen. Joe Manchin lll (D-W.Va.) who determines the fate of Democrats, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
A word of caution is in order. Even if voters do rally to the Democrats to reward them for a thriving economy, it will do them no good if MAGA partisans advance extreme gerrymandering and election “fixes.” That might suggest that the most important goal in 2022 (if Biden is confident in his economic performance) is voting reform, specifically those measures that prevent voting subterfuge. After all, a bountiful economy delivers a political payoff only if voters can access the polls and their votes are all accurately counted.