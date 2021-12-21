It’s not surprising that judges who lean conservative would issue rulings that align more closely with the GOP — and liberal judges tend to be more aligned with the Democratic Party. But lining up with today’s GOP means judges taking radical and at times anti-democratic actions. And while it’s not clear whether this is intentional, the Republican-appointed judges now have a two-step maneuver available to them to move U.S. law to the right without much public blowback. A lower-court Republican-appointed judge can issue an ultra-conservative ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court can decline to step in to reverse it, moving the law to the right without the conservatives on the high court having to write a lengthy opinion that would get a lot of news coverage. For example: With the Supreme Court’s acquiescence, GOP-appointed federal district and circuit court judges are essentially forcing the Biden administration to implement the former president’s hard-line immigration policies.