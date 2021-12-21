As you know, in Jewish tradition the reward for one righteous deed is the chance to do another. And right now it’s essential that you phone the prime minister again and tell him to prevent government bulldozers from razing dozens of Palestinian homes in the village of Walajeh, at the other end of Jerusalem. For unless Israel’s Supreme Court decides in a hearing next Sunday to block the demolitions, U.S. intervention might be the only way left to prevent destruction of much of Walajeh, leaving residents homeless and dealing another blow to peace in Jerusalem.