Stone, for example, denies that only three bullets were fired. But if there were more bullets, where did they go? How did all traces of them disappear? How is it that no one saw a second gunman, much less the “three teams” of “professional riflemen” posited in “JFK”? And why, as per Bugliosi, did at least 75 percent of the witnesses at Dealey Plaza hear only three shots while just 3.5 percent heard four?