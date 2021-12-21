US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch declared last week that they would change their names — partly because they believe ditching the trademark will allow the sport to expand, and partly because they believe ditching its inventor will avoid any nasty association with her public bigotry.
Quidditch is the made-up sport of Rowling’s universe, in which witches and wizards fly around on brooms hurling some balls into hoops, hitting other balls with bats at other players, and trying to snatch one last little winged golden ball out of the air. Quidditch is also the real-life version of that sport, in which decidedly non-magical humans run around with brooms between their legs, hurling slightly deflated volleyballs into hoops and slightly deflated dodgeballs at opponents, and trying to snatch a tennis ball dangling in a sock from someone’s shorts.
The second of these quidditches, however, will soon not be quidditch at all but rather something to be determined. The monetary motivation here is obvious: Warner Bros.’ trademark on the name has curtailed “sponsorship and broadcast opportunities” for broom-bearing competitors. Plus, it’s probably hard to convince an audience that this is a legitimate athletic pursuit rather than somewhat cardiovascular make-believe.
The moral motivation also isn’t difficult to suss out. Rowling has hardly hidden her animus toward transgender people. She tweets frequently about the sacrosanct nature of “biological sex”; she blogged a manifesto as unnecessarily long as “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” The sport formerly known as quidditch, meanwhile, is inclusive as a rule: A team may not have more than four players on the pitch who identify as the same gender, allowing even nonbinary people to participate without the hassle that haunts other contests.
Everyone, it seems, wants some space from today’s she-who-must-not-be-named. A January television special for the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film will conspicuously leave out of the lineup the woman (not wumben, wimpund or woomud) who conjured the whole phenomenon.
This is an impressive transfiguration: “Harry Potter” has turned into something much more than a bunch of books and movies, and lives now as a creature all its own. The fan fiction that casts Hermione as a person of color, or Remus Lupin and Sirius Black as lovers, meets its match in a quidditch that doesn’t need Rowling anymore — indeed, would be better off without her. The art has outgrown the artist, and run away.
Yet is it really so easy as incanting “Evanesco,” and, poof, she’s gone? Quidditch will still be quidditch, regardless of the moniker these leagues invent. The players will still be running around astraddle brooms, still pinning their hopes of victory on grabbing a yellow-hued ball — inexplicably, unless “Harry Potter” explains it.
If quidditch could stand on its own two legs (Muggles can’t fly, after all), the name could have been discarded quietly. A year from now, you might have caught a contest of Broomkey, or Battenhoop, or Gibblewhomp on one of the lesser ESPNs, and wondered who thought up this oddball game. Yet the announcement came with fanfare, and all of it depended on the connection to the Boy Who Lived and the writer who brought him to life.
Quidditch has the same problem Rowling has, which is that the arbitrary combinations of sounds and syllables that we call words only mean something in relation to the world they describe — and more than that, the way they’re understood. You can tweak a reference all you like, but the referent will stay just the same. The author herself should know this better than anyone; after all, she claims the name “quidditch” doesn’t come from any etymological root but was the result of pouring random nonsense sounds starting with the letter Q into five empty pages of a notebook.
The leaders of the quidditch leagues can make a statement by disavowing J.K. Rowling, but they can’t make quidditch stop being, well, quidditch. Perhaps they will accidentally teach her the same lesson: that refusing to acknowledge transgender people for who they are will not magick them into something else, either.