Never mind that temperatures have hovered in the 70s here in South Carolina for weeks, dipping below 50 only once or twice to remind us that it is December, after all. Set aside for the moment the sickness and suffering of so many these days; Christmas isn’t a certain set of circumstances. It is a state of mind by which adults can indulge their earliest memories and children can be swept into a world of snow with the gentle shake of a tiny glass globe.