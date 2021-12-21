Never mind that temperatures have hovered for weeks in the 70s here in South Carolina, dipping below 50 only once or twice to remind us that it is December, after all. Set aside for the moment the sickness and suffering of so many people these days; Christmas isn’t a certain set of circumstances. It is a state of mind by which many adults can indulge their earliest memories and children can be swept into a world of snow with the gentle shake of a tiny glass globe.