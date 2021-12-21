The strategy is canny because it plays on people’s willingness to trust those who look and sound like them. The tweets of an army of trolls might go ignored by all except those who already believe them, but updates from a beloved vlogger have viral potential built in. Worse, the tactic takes advantage of frustrating asymmetry between China and the West. China bars domestically the same platforms its uses to sow lies abroad, so that it can sway the rest of the world and the rest of the world can do next to nothing to sway it, or its citizens — even when swaying just means telling the truth.