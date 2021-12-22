So you take just one climate provision from the BBB bill — paying farmers and foresters more for conservation, or piloting biomass renewable energy projects, or seeding electric battery plants in the auto- and steel-industry-depressed Mahoning Valley — and you pass it. There is already bipartisan support in the Senate Agriculture Committee for paying farmers to plant grass instead of more corn, for example. The ag committee needs to move a bill with Republican support. That’s a win. Most farmers would plant cover crops in the winter if they could find a way to make it pay — Build Back Better had a way to do that. So let’s get a conservation package to the floor ASAP. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), might even vote for it — he is a proponent of carbon-sucking cover crops. So might Manchin.