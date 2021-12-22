The initial price tag was huge — nearly $3.75 trillion. Even cut in half, it isn’t small.
As usual, a man leaning figuratively on a corn or coal shovel wonders what’s in it for him. He might well bet that he gets stuck with the bill while the one-percenters glide around in tax-subsidized electric cars. He still hasn’t paid off that gasoline-powered pickup. Fuel at the pump hit $4 a gallon. Spending a fortune on electric battery charging stations sounds like a stretch. How will my life improve?
If history be the guide, it won’t. The past 50 years have seen blue-collar workers from Wisconsin to Ohio to Kentucky lose economic standing while the coastal elites danced a measure on their graves. Rural America has been gutted. Most Iowa counties lose population every year, as small towns shrivel up. It’s not that folks like us wouldn’t appreciate a new energy economy that brings hydrogen fuel cell production to Iowa. The experts say it could be a boon for jobs in West Virginia and Ohio — solar arrays, battery production, a smart electric grid. It’s just that it seldom actually happens. It sounds good, but …
That’s a big reason Build Back Better was susceptible to fizzling away.
Still, freak December tornadoes flattened entire towns in Kentucky. A straight-line wind they call a derecho ripped through the Great Plains and Upper Midwest a few days later. Serious people from Storm Lake, Iowa, to flattened Mayfield, Ky., know that we have to change.
So you take just one climate provision from the BBB bill — paying farmers and foresters more for conservation, or piloting biomass renewable energy projects, or seeding electric battery plants in the auto- and steel-industry-depressed Mahoning Valley — and you pass it. There is already bipartisan support in the Senate Agriculture Committee for paying farmers to plant grass instead of more corn, for example. The ag committee needs to move a bill with Republican support. That’s a win. Most farmers would plant cover crops in the winter if they could find a way to make it pay — Build Back Better had a way to do that. So let’s get a conservation package to the floor ASAP. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), might even vote for it — he is a proponent of carbon-sucking cover crops. So might Manchin.
Small is better. Moderates can be persuaded to extend the child tax credit, or reduce student debt, if these options are presented in separate bills the average person can understand and digest. There is a way to get “dreamers” legal papers — Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) might be brought along on that particular issue in a reelection year if you threw in some more resources at the border. What happened to the idea of taking individual votes on each of these issues? Of making lawmakers stand up and be counted time and again? Democrats thought bigger was better. It wasn’t.
Much of what is good in Build Back Better is harder to oppose when considered on its own merit. It was a mistake to tie child tax credits to renewable energy initiatives. People didn’t get the connection, gagged on the initial price tag (although later halved, the taste had set in) and decided it was just another huge government spending spree. Meanwhile, their home heating costs have already increased by at least a third this winter. How is a solar panel going to change that?
President Biden’s team has work to do. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm needs to prove that solar can make a real difference to someone in her home state of Michigan. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack needs to evangelize the potential of biomass energy production throughout the Upper Midwest. Biden needs to go to West Virginia and demonstrate that wind and solar energy development can provide far more and better jobs than coal.
That never happened because there was too much to sell all at once.
Cut it up into pieces that a Manchin can digest. On their own, most of the planks in Build Back Better are popular. Rather than get one huge political victory, rack up a series of wins. But do it quickly. These derechos are getting worse.